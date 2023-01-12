Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams opens fourth Charlotte location They’re known for their delicious ice cream and unique flavors and now you can get some for free!

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams has opened a fourth location in Charlotte and Thursday night is the big grand opening.

The new store is in The Blakeney Town Center on Rea Road. That is such a busy area and it’s a spot that Jeni’s says is a perfect fit.

So, if you want some free ice cream, they’re giving out free scoops from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday.

Also, the first 50 people in line will get some other swag.

