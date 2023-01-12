Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams opens fourth Charlotte location

The new store is in The Blakeney Town Center on Rea Road.

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - They’re known for their delicious ice cream and unique flavors and now you can get some for free!

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams has opened a fourth location in Charlotte and Thursday night is the big grand opening.

The new store is in The Blakeney Town Center on Rea Road. That is such a busy area and it’s a spot that Jeni’s says is a perfect fit.

So, if you want some free ice cream, they’re giving out free scoops from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday.

Also, the first 50 people in line will get some other swag.

