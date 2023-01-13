Charlotte’s Pilot Brewing introduces new low-carb, low-calorie beer The beverage is a low-calorie, low-carb light, refreshing Belgian-style wheat ale brewed with orange peel and coriander.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A local brewery is launching a new low-carb beer this weekend to help you stick with New Year’s resolutions.

Pilot Brewing, located in the Plaza Midwood area, started serving its new ‘Stay Fit Wit’ beer on Friday afternoon, meaning this weekend is the first time it will be available for purchase.

To give it a taste test, Pilot Brewing’s Colby Current brought the new drink into the QC Kitchen.

