A look inside Hunter House, Circa 1913

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re not hungry right now, you will be after you watch this.

That’s because we have you covered for dinner ideas.

Hunter House, Circa 1913 - you may also know it as Hunter House and Gardens - is located up in Huntersville between Gilead Road and Mt. Holly Huntersville Road.

That’s where QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was Tuesday morning. Hunter Hunter House features an array of unique salads as appetizers.

We learned more about their sweet potato salad, as well as the history of Hunter House. The old farmhouse is a historic home listed in downtown Huntersville, which takes us back to the early 1900s.

The restaurant has been open since 2018. It specializes in southern farm-to-table cuisine, like its andouille sausage meatloaf that we learned to make!

