Need a Super Bowl snack? Make Pinky’s fried pickles with this recipe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Co-owner of Pinky’s Westside Grill, Greg Auten, came by and taught us an easy-to-make recipe of the restaurant’s delicious fried pickles.
You can find the full list of ingredients and directions below.
Ingredients:
- Hamburger dill pickles (drain juice)
- Buttermilk (enough to cover the pickles)
- All-purpose flour
- Cayenne pepper
- Granulated garlic
Directions:
- Mix ingredients well in a bowl.
- Pick up a handful of pickles and shake off excess buttermilk and drop into flour. Toss to coat the pickles with flour thoroughly. Shake off any excess flour.
- Heat oil to 350 degrees and drop the pickles in, a few at a time. Fry for 2-3 minutes until golden brown.
- Using a slotted spoon, remove pickles and put onto a plate layered with paper towels. The paper towels will soak up grease.
- Pair Pinky’s delicious fried green pickles with your dip of choice.
