Need a Super Bowl snack? Make Pinky’s fried pickles with this recipe

Making Chef Greg's famous Pinky's fried pickles Fried pickles are one of the signature appetizers at Pinky's Westside Grill.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Co-owner of Pinky’s Westside Grill, Greg Auten, came by and taught us an easy-to-make recipe of the restaurant’s delicious fried pickles.

You can find the full list of ingredients and directions below.

Ingredients:

Hamburger dill pickles (drain juice)

Buttermilk (enough to cover the pickles)

All-purpose flour

Cayenne pepper

Granulated garlic

Directions:

Mix ingredients well in a bowl. Pick up a handful of pickles and shake off excess buttermilk and drop into flour. Toss to coat the pickles with flour thoroughly. Shake off any excess flour. Heat oil to 350 degrees and drop the pickles in, a few at a time. Fry for 2-3 minutes until golden brown. Using a slotted spoon, remove pickles and put onto a plate layered with paper towels. The paper towels will soak up grease. Pair Pinky’s delicious fried green pickles with your dip of choice.

You May Also Like: Hungry? Make a Surf n’ Turf taco with Velvet Taco

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.