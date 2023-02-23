Building a burger bowl with Bang Bang Burgers With the warm weather we’re experiencing this week you might be thinking about some classic outdoor food.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - With the warm weather we’re experiencing this week you might be thinking about some classic outdoor food.

How about burgers?

Well, we’ve got you covered! Joe Huang of Bang Bang Burgers joined us to cook up a burger bowl!

You’re going to want to try this Burger Bowl from Bang Bang Burger. Restaurant owner, Joe Huang, joins us to show us how it’s done! Yummy! @cherylbrayboy @CarolineHicksTV @BangBangBurgers #CLT #burgers pic.twitter.com/PFzmxl13hB — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) February 23, 2023

