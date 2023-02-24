Cooking shrimp and grits with Community Culinary School of Charlotte chef It was founded in 1997 and hosts 14-week training sessions three times a year for students in the Charlotte region.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Shrimp and grits for breakfast?! Why not?!

Today we had one of the wonderful instructors at the Community Culinary School of Charlotte in the QC Kitchen.

Watch Chef Alvin Howard cook up shrimp and grits in the video above!

The Community Culinary School of Charlotte is a culinary program created to help adults with barriers to learn skills to gain employment in the hospitality industry.

It was founded in 1997 and hosts 14-week training sessions three times a year for students in the Charlotte region.

The Community Culinary School works hard to get donations and grants so they do not need to charge their students.

You may also like: Building a burger bowl with Bang Bang Burgers

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.