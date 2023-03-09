Making The Vintage's 'Close, but No Cigar' signature cocktail Two women from the lounge joined the show as Women’s History Month continues.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - As Women’s History Month continues this March, some local female businesswomen dropped by to show off one of their signature drinks.

Larisa Yanicak and Darci Frank from The Vintage, a Charlotte whiskey and cigar lounge, joined us in the QC Kitchen to teach us how to make their “Close, but No Cigar” cocktail.

Ingredients for the drink can be found below:

1 oz Old Forester 100

1 oz Plantation Dark Rum

0.5 oz coffee liqueur

0.5 oz Amaro Nonino

0.25 oz cinnamon syrup

2 dash tiki bitters

Those interested in visiting The Vintage club will need to purchase a membership before entry.

More information on membership and drink menus can be found here.

Related: Making easy spring salads

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.