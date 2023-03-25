Celebrate National Cocktail Day with Golden Owl Tavern

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Sam Rouson, Golden Owl’s master mixologist, showed us how to mix a Southern Heat cocktail to celebrate National Cocktail Day.
Golden Owl Tavern’s Southern Heat cocktail is the restaurant’s spin on a spicy margarita.
Here’s the ingredients you’ll want to mix:
- 2 oz. Espolon Reposado
- 1 oz. Blood Orange Liqueur
- 1 oz. House Sour Mix
- 1 oz. Wildberry Puree
- 2 Jalapeno Wheels Muddled
