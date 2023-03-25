Celebrate National Cocktail Day with Golden Owl Tavern A mixologist from Golden Owl Tavern fixed us up a signature drink.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Sam Rouson, Golden Owl’s master mixologist, showed us how to mix a Southern Heat cocktail to celebrate National Cocktail Day.

Golden Owl Tavern’s Southern Heat cocktail is the restaurant’s spin on a spicy margarita.

Here’s the ingredients you’ll want to mix:

2 oz. Espolon Reposado

1 oz. Blood Orange Liqueur

1 oz. House Sour Mix

1 oz. Wildberry Puree

2 Jalapeno Wheels Muddled

