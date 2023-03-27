Celebrating Spain’s popular rice dish on National Paella Day It’s considered by many to be the national dish of Spain; we’re talking about the rice dish paella.

Monday is its time to shine because it is National Paella Day.

The day shines a light on the traditional dish which was originally known as peasant food and was prepared by workers in the field over an open fire.

Edwin Cruz, chef and owner of Edwin’s Organix and ARBOL Eatery, joined us to celebrate paella.

Plus, he shared a recipe so you can make it for two at home!

Ingredients:

140g / 5oz of calasparra rice or Matiz

3 TBS Ajo Perejil

50g / 1.7oz Sofrito / Marca

5 mussels

9 clams

1 large calamari

4 or 5 shrimp or Prawns

425ml / 14.5oz of stock

Directions:

1. Sauté: (sofrito / Marca ) Add olive oil to a skillet over medium heat. Add onion, bell peppers and garlic and sauté until onion is translucent. Add chopped tomato, bay leaf, paprika, saffron, salt and pepper. Stir and cook for five minutes.

2. Add rice and ajo perejil. Cook for one or two minutes.

3. Pour the broth slowly all around the pan and jiggle the pan to get the rice into an even layer. (Do not stir the mixture going forward). Add all the sea goods. Bring mixture to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low. Give the pan a gentle shake back and forth once or twice during cooking.

4. Cook paella uncovered for 15 to 18 minutes, then nestle the shrimp, mussels and calamari into the mixture. Sprinkle peas on top and continue to cook (without stirring) for about five more minutes. Watch for most of the liquid to be absorbed and the rice at the top nearly tender (If for some reason your rice is still uncooked, add ¼ cup more water or broth and continue cooking).

5. Cover and let rest. Remove pan from heat and cover pan with a lid or tinfoil. Place a kitchen towel over the lid and allow to rest for 10 minutes.

6. Serve. Garnish with fresh parsley and lemon slices. Serve.

Ajo Perejil:

50g / one bunch of Parsley

2 cloves garlic

130ml / 4oz olive oil

Salt

————————————————

Fish Stock:

1 monkfish head or bones of one fish. Any white fish will work

150g / 5oz shrimp heads or lobster shells. The more you add, the more color. If using lobster shells, crush

2 carrots

2 leeks or onions

1 celery

3 bay leaves

1 bunch of fresh parsley (optional)

5 liters / 1.3 gal of water

Salt

—————————————

Sofrito / Marca - Time: 40 mins:

2 med onions

1 red pepper

1 green pepper

1 can / 400g whole tomatoes

1 TBS paprika

Salt

1 bay leaf

Saffron

