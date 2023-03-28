Community Table Bistro getting ready to reopen The locally-owned food service company has more than 40 years in the Charlotte community.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Community Table Bistro is getting ready to reopen at the Goodwill Opportunity Campus located on Wilkinson Boulevard in Charlotte.

Ahead of the reopening D’andrea Lawson, corporate chef, and Najla Haywood, director of marketing and Communications for FDY, Inc., joined QC Morning for more on the bistro’s return.

Celebrating the re-opening of the Community Table Bistro - part of the mission of @GoodwillSP! Bringing breakfast and lunch to the area that is underserved along Wilkinson Blvd in CLT. pic.twitter.com/9uxE4lBV14 — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) March 28, 2023

Watch the video above, as Chef D’andrea makes Ciroc Redberry French Toast with a bourbon cream cheese drizzle and topped with a fried egg. Yum!!!

