Making spring cake pops with Sweet Stella Treats We’re talking all things spring, cake and, of course, chocolate in the QC Kitchen.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’re talking all things spring, cake and, of course, chocolate in the QC Kitchen.

There’s a fun treat to make with the little ones just in time for Easter celebrations.

Bonnie Bradley of Sweet Stella Treats joined us to make cake pops.

Spring cake pops with Sweet Stella Treats this morning!!! And sprinkles…lots of sprinkles. pic.twitter.com/u8v0UtwAJM — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) April 4, 2023

You may also like: Easter meal must-haves with Steak 48

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.