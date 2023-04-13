Making chicken curry with Ri Ra Irish Pub The pub played host to the new Christian film ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A Charlotte restaurant featured on a new movie will take center stage later this year when the film is released.

Ri Ra Irish Pub is used as part of the set for the Christian movie, ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,’ which will be released this coming August.

The pub is one of the latest Charlotte spots to be featured on the big screen, and Chef Edgar Foy joined the QC Life team to whip up some delicious chicken curry.

While in the QC Kitchen, he discussed what it was like to play host to a movie set, as well as gave some background information on the restaurant and its history and cuisine.

Related: Making scampi pasta with Crossroads Culinary

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.