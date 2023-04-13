Making scampi pasta with Crossroads Culinary On Thursday, they were outside of our QC Morning studio to show us how to make their scampi pasta.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Crossroads Culinary is a full mobile kitchen with capability of creating almost any dish we desire.

They’re generally located at the Handy Pantry, located at 1401 Dallas Cherryville Hwy., every Tuesday.

On Thursday, they were outside of our QC Morning studio to show us how to make their scampi pasta.

Here’s what you need to make it at home!

Ingredients:

7 oz. butter sauce by volume (recipe below)

1 cup or 2 sticks of unsalted butter

4 tbsp. olive oil

2 tbsp grated fine parmesan cheese

1 tsp granulated garlic

Spinach leaves (optional)

4 garlic cloves, finely minced

3 oz by volume of white wine (Sauvignon Blanc)

2 tbsp. chives cut on a bias

12 cherry tomatoes cut in half

Kosher salt to taste

1 tsp. smoked paprika

2 Tsp. red pepper flakes, more if you like spicy

Fresh ground black pepper to taste

30 large peeled and deveined shrimp

Dash of parsley, chopped

1.5 oz by volume of fresh squeezed lemon juice

Fresh fettuccine or capellini pasta

2 slices from a French baguette cut on a hard bias

Shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese aged to at least one year or a parmesan of your choice

Butter sauce instructions:

Heat a small saucepan to medium-high heat

Add 7 oz. unsalted butter, red pepper flakes and cook until butter is melted, about 45 seconds

Remove from heat and set aside

Stir in the grated fine parmesan cheese.

Pasta dough ingredients:

3-1/2 to 4 cups all-purpose flour or 00 flour

4 extra-large eggs

1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

Instructions:

Create a well with flour and add the eggs and olive oil to the middle

Bring together with a fork, and mix with hands for six minutes

Cover with wrap and let rest for 30 minutes

Add a touch of salt if desired

Roll out or use a pasta press and cut to the desired width and length of fettuccine or capellini

Toasted baguette instructions:

Heat a pan on high heat

Add 1 tbsp butter to melt then put the slice of baguette on one side to coat and then turn over and coat the other side with the butter

Turn over the bread, season both sides with salt and pepper and granulated garlic until the desired toastiness

Method:

Prepare a large pasta pan with 1tbsp salt and 10 cups water to a rolling boil

Preheat a 12-inch nonstick pan on medium to high heat

Melt 1 tbsp of butter season with salt and pepper to taste, a sprinkle of granulated garlic and toast both sides of the baguette slices and set aside once done to your likeness

Put fresh pasta into the rolling boil pan, gently stir the water and allow to cook for two to three minutes. When done, drain into a strainer and coat with tbsp of olive oil. If using dried pasta allow 11 minutes

While the pasta is cooking, in the 10-inch pan, add 1 tbsp olive oil and 1 tbsp butter

After the butter melts, immediately add shrimp, and smoked paprika, and then add the wine. Sauté until shrimp is 145 degrees F. At the end toss in cherry tomatoes and garlic

Toss in the pasta, lemon juice, chives and pour in the butter sauce, toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper to your taste and remove from heat

Place the shrimp pasta onto a plate and dress with a pinch of parsley and several parmesan shavings, and a toasted baguette slice on the side

