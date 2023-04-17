2 Gals Kitchen two-time winner in Cabarrus Burger Madness contest On Friday, we were joined by the champion - Mary Niemeier, owner and manager of 2 Gals Kitchen.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Not that long ago we told you about the competition heating up in Cabarrus for the crown in the Cabarrus Burger Madness competition.

Of course, we told you the winner as soon as it was announced.

2 Gals Kitchen, which was also victorious in the 2022 challenge, scored their second victory with the Mexican Street Corn Burger, which featured two smash patties, Mexican street corn, green chili queso cheese, guacamole, and chipotle mayo.

