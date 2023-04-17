Cooking in the kitchen with Chef Ming Tsai

Chef Ming Tsai was in the QC Kitchen to make a traditional Chinese dish more accessible to the public.

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - He’s an Iron Chef, a philanthropist and a James Beard Award winner.

Those are just a few of his many accomplishments.

Here’s how to make double-double animal-style cheeseburger MingsBings!

Ingredients:

  • 2 cheeseburger MingsBings
  • 1 head iceberg lettuce, make into lettuce cups
  • 1 jar pickle chips (like Grillo)
  • 2 large shallots, thinly sliced (can buy crispy shallots or crispy onions*)
  • 2 cups rice flour

8,000 Island Dipper:

  • .5 cup vegan mayonnaise (like Hellmans)
  • 1 tb ketchup (like Heinz)
  • 1 tb chopped banana pepper rings (like Mezzetta)
  • Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste
  • Canola or grapeseed oil to fry

Instructions:

  • In an air fryer on high or oven at 425 degrees - fan on - place MingsBings in fryer or sheet tray
  • Cook for 16 minutes in the air fryer or 20 minutes in the oven, flipping once
  • Meanwhile, heat a pot of oil to 350 degrees
  • If making crispy shallots, season the shallots and toss well with rice flour and sift well
  • Fry shallots until golden brown, about 1 minute. Drain on paper toweled plate
  • In a small bowl, mix together the mayo, ketchup, and pepper rings and season
  • Place a lettuce cup down, add some 8,000 Island, shallots and pickles then top with hot bing and top bing with more 8,000 Island, shallots and pickles and top with lettuce cup
  • Slice in half and enjoy

*Please Note: Most store-bought fried onions and shallots contain gluten.

Spicy Ketchup Dipper for Breakfast Bings

  • .5 cup vegan mayonnaise (like Hellmans)
  • 1 tb honey
  • 1 tb of your favorite hot sauce
  • Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste

Instructions:

  • In a small bowl, mix together the mayo, honey, hot sauce.
  • Add Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste

