CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - He’s an Iron Chef, a philanthropist and a James Beard Award winner.

Those are just a few of his many accomplishments.

Chef Ming Tsai was in the QC Kitchen to make a traditional Chinese dish more accessible to the public.

Here’s how to make double-double animal-style cheeseburger MingsBings!

Ingredients:

2 cheeseburger MingsBings

1 head iceberg lettuce, make into lettuce cups

1 jar pickle chips (like Grillo)

2 large shallots, thinly sliced (can buy crispy shallots or crispy onions*)

2 cups rice flour

8,000 Island Dipper:

.5 cup vegan mayonnaise (like Hellmans)

1 tb ketchup (like Heinz)

1 tb chopped banana pepper rings (like Mezzetta)

Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste

Canola or grapeseed oil to fry

Instructions:

In an air fryer on high or oven at 425 degrees - fan on - place MingsBings in fryer or sheet tray

Cook for 16 minutes in the air fryer or 20 minutes in the oven, flipping once

Meanwhile, heat a pot of oil to 350 degrees

If making crispy shallots, season the shallots and toss well with rice flour and sift well

Fry shallots until golden brown, about 1 minute. Drain on paper toweled plate

In a small bowl, mix together the mayo, ketchup, and pepper rings and season

Place a lettuce cup down, add some 8,000 Island, shallots and pickles then top with hot bing and top bing with more 8,000 Island, shallots and pickles and top with lettuce cup

Slice in half and enjoy

*Please Note: Most store-bought fried onions and shallots contain gluten.

Spicy Ketchup Dipper for Breakfast Bings

.5 cup vegan mayonnaise (like Hellmans)

1 tb honey

1 tb of your favorite hot sauce

Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste

Instructions:

In a small bowl, mix together the mayo, honey, hot sauce.

Add Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste

