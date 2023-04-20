Creamy lemonade goes viral on TikTok

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’ve been enjoying some summerlike temperatures this week and that has many of us reaching for a cold drink.
A TikTok drink trend has gone viral with over a billion views - creamy lemonade.
We’re in the QC Kitchen giving it a shot. Here’s what you need to make it at home.
Ingredients:
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 2 tbs sweetened condensed milk
- 2/3 cup water
- Ice
Instructions:
- Add some fresh lemon juice to a pitcher. Add the sweetened condensed milk and whisk well to combine
- Add the water and stir again to combine. Add in the ice
- Taste and adjust sweetness. Add more condensed milk or some regular sugar if you’d like this to be a little sweeter
