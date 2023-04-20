Creamy lemonade goes viral on TikTok We've been enjoying some summerlike temperatures this week and that has many of us reaching for a cold drink.

A TikTok drink trend has gone viral with over a billion views - creamy lemonade.

We’re in the QC Kitchen giving it a shot. Here’s what you need to make it at home.

Ingredients:

Juice of 1 lemon

2 tbs sweetened condensed milk

2/3 cup water

Ice

Instructions:

Add some fresh lemon juice to a pitcher. Add the sweetened condensed milk and whisk well to combine

Add the water and stir again to combine. Add in the ice

Taste and adjust sweetness. Add more condensed milk or some regular sugar if you’d like this to be a little sweeter

