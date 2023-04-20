Creamy lemonade goes viral on TikTok

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’ve been enjoying some summerlike temperatures this week and that has many of us reaching for a cold drink.

A TikTok drink trend has gone viral with over a billion views - creamy lemonade.

We’re in the QC Kitchen giving it a shot. Here’s what you need to make it at home.

Ingredients:

  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 2 tbs sweetened condensed milk
  • 2/3 cup water
  • Ice

Instructions:

  • Add some fresh lemon juice to a pitcher. Add the sweetened condensed milk and whisk well to combine
  • Add the water and stir again to combine. Add in the ice
  • Taste and adjust sweetness. Add more condensed milk or some regular sugar if you’d like this to be a little sweeter

