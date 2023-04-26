Creating a delicious pretzel dip for National Pretzel Day Some believe the food was created for the Lenten season when the followers were to abstain from dairy, eggs and meat.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Wednesday marks National Pretzel Day, which means another day for Americans to indulge in a staple snack.

The origin of the pretzel can date all the way back to the seventh-century Catholic churches.



Now the knotted snack is consumed around the world, and the pretzel industry just in the U.S. is worth $550 million annually.

On average Americans consume about 1.5 pounds of pretzels per year.

So, we thought it would be fun to dress up our pretzels with a fun dip. All you need is some cream cheese, brown sugar, Cool Whip and Butterfingers.

