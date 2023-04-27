Perfect snacks for watching the NFL Draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s NFL Draft Day and while all eyes are on the Carolina Panthers and the first choice, we can’t go into a big decision like that without food as fuel.
So, we were joined in the QC Kitchen by Chef Jill Aker-Ray. She showed us how to make several delicious Draft Day snacks that you can easily make at home!
Chef Jill Aker-Ray is in the QC Kitchen making A Draft Day spread you’re going to want to try at home. The Tot-Cho Bar w/ Pimento Cheese Queso is delicious! Also try Chef Jill’s Oh Henry Bars or No Bake Cookies and Truffled Popcorn! @cherylbrayboy @MaryKingTV @WBTVKristenM pic.twitter.com/a2ML20Kve5— QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) April 27, 2023
Chocolate Peanut Butter No-Bake Cookies
Ingredients:
- 2 cups sugar
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1 stick butter (1/2 cup)
- 1/4 cup cocoa powder
- 3 cups quick oats
- 1 cup peanut butter
- 1 tablespoon vanilla
Instructions:
- Line two baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside
- In a medium saucepan, bring sugar, milk, butter, and cocoa powder to a boil, stirring occasionally. Once the mixture is boiling, let it boil for one full minute, then remove from heat
- Add the oatmeal, peanut butter, and vanilla and stir until well combined
- Using a medium cookie scoop, scoop out tablespoons of dough onto the prepared baking sheets. Let rest at room temperature until cool or place in refrigerator for quicker cooling
Truffled Popcorn
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup popcorn kernels
- 3 TBSP oil (vegetable, coconut, olive, avocado, safflower or ghee)
- ½-1 tsp salt
- 2-3 TBSP melted butter (optional, but encouraged)
- Optional: truffle salt, nutritional yeast (vegan/gluten free), edible gold dust
Instructions:
- Using a whirly popper or large solid non-stick pan with lid, heat to medium and add oil
- Place 1 kernel of popping corn in pan until popped, then add remaining popcorn plus the 1/2 of the regular salt
- Whirl on medium heat or shake frequently in a regular pan until almost all popping stops or when only popping every 4 to 5 seconds. Remove from heat and transfer to a large bowl
- Add butter and stir gently with a butter knife or spatula until butter coats kernels evenly. Taste and adjust for salt
- Then sprinkle with truffle salt and gold dust for a festive and glamorous Oscar-worthy snack
Pimento Cheese Queso
Ingredients:
- 12 oz can evaporated milk
- 1/4 onion (kept in chunk) or the white tips of a bunch of scallions
- 1 TBSP cornstarch
- 12 oz (3/4 pound) pimento cheese, prepared
- 1/2 tsp cumin
- 1/2 tsp chili powder
- 1/2 tsp paprika
- Salt/pepper (optional - to taste)
Instructions:
- Heat evaporated milk over medium-high heat in a small saucepan with onions soaking in it
- Once small bubbles form, remove onion and add 1 tablespoon cornstarch and whisk to combine. Turn heat down to medium-low
- Immediately start stirring in pimento cheese in small amounts and whisk each until smooth. Then add spices and stir. Taste and add salt and pepper if needed
You may also like: Creating a delicious pretzel dip for National Pretzel Day
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.