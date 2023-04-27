Perfect snacks for watching the NFL Draft What better way to celebrate the Panthers' No. 1 pick than with food?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s NFL Draft Day and while all eyes are on the Carolina Panthers and the first choice, we can’t go into a big decision like that without food as fuel.

So, we were joined in the QC Kitchen by Chef Jill Aker-Ray. She showed us how to make several delicious Draft Day snacks that you can easily make at home!

Chef Jill Aker-Ray is in the QC Kitchen making A Draft Day spread you’re going to want to try at home. The Tot-Cho Bar w/ Pimento Cheese Queso is delicious! Also try Chef Jill’s Oh Henry Bars or No Bake Cookies and Truffled Popcorn! @cherylbrayboy @MaryKingTV @WBTVKristenM pic.twitter.com/a2ML20Kve5 — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) April 27, 2023

Chocolate Peanut Butter No-Bake Cookies

Ingredients:

2 cups sugar

1/2 cup milk

1 stick butter (1/2 cup)

1/4 cup cocoa powder

3 cups quick oats

1 cup peanut butter

1 tablespoon vanilla

Instructions:

Line two baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside

In a medium saucepan, bring sugar, milk, butter, and cocoa powder to a boil, stirring occasionally. Once the mixture is boiling, let it boil for one full minute, then remove from heat

Add the oatmeal, peanut butter, and vanilla and stir until well combined

Using a medium cookie scoop, scoop out tablespoons of dough onto the prepared baking sheets. Let rest at room temperature until cool or place in refrigerator for quicker cooling

Truffled Popcorn

Ingredients:

1/2 cup popcorn kernels

3 TBSP oil (vegetable, coconut, olive, avocado, safflower or ghee)

½-1 tsp salt

2-3 TBSP melted butter (optional, but encouraged)

Optional: truffle salt, nutritional yeast (vegan/gluten free), edible gold dust

Instructions:

Using a whirly popper or large solid non-stick pan with lid, heat to medium and add oil

Place 1 kernel of popping corn in pan until popped, then add remaining popcorn plus the 1/2 of the regular salt

Whirl on medium heat or shake frequently in a regular pan until almost all popping stops or when only popping every 4 to 5 seconds. Remove from heat and transfer to a large bowl

Add butter and stir gently with a butter knife or spatula until butter coats kernels evenly. Taste and adjust for salt

Then sprinkle with truffle salt and gold dust for a festive and glamorous Oscar-worthy snack

Truffled popcorn and chocolate peanut butter no-bake cookies are two great snacks to watch during the NFL Draft. (Source: Chef Jill Aker-Ray)

Pimento Cheese Queso

Ingredients:

12 oz can evaporated milk

1/4 onion (kept in chunk) or the white tips of a bunch of scallions

1 TBSP cornstarch

12 oz (3/4 pound) pimento cheese, prepared

1/2 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp chili powder

1/2 tsp paprika

Salt/pepper (optional - to taste)

Instructions:

Heat evaporated milk over medium-high heat in a small saucepan with onions soaking in it

Once small bubbles form, remove onion and add 1 tablespoon cornstarch and whisk to combine. Turn heat down to medium-low

Immediately start stirring in pimento cheese in small amounts and whisk each until smooth. Then add spices and stir. Taste and add salt and pepper if needed

