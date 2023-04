Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar introduces new spring menu items The Queen City is a great destination for foodies.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Queen City is a great destination for foodies.

No matter the type of food you like, you’re sure to find something you’ll love.

Just in time for the change of the seasons, restaurants are introducing new spring menus.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was at The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar as it introduced some new items for the spring.

Making the Stout Burger at Cowfish We were there to try out their new spring items.

Cowfish introduces new menu items A new sushi roll, a burger and chicken lollipops are all part of Cowfish's Spring Menu.

You may also like: Perfect snacks for watching the NFL Draft

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.