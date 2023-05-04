Tasting the ‘Oaks Lily,’ official drink of Kentucky Oaks Race A local mixologist came by to mix up one of horse racing’s staple drink choices.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Justin Hazelton, mixologist and bar consultant with TopShelfCo bar consulting is sharing his recipe for the Oaks Lily Drink.

“Oaks Lily is the official drink of the Kentucky Oaks race that preceded the Kentucky Derby,” Hazelton said. “This refreshing cocktail is a variations of a cosmopolitan and the pink color represents the stargazing lilies blooming at race and represents the color of breast cancer awareness.”

RECIPE:

1.5 ounces vodka

.5 ounces orange liqueur

2 ounces cranberry juice

1/2 ounce lemon juice

1/2 ounce simple syrup

Garnish: 2 blackberries

Garnish: lemon wheel

