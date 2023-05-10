Making awaze tibs dish with Enat Ethiopian Food is a great way to experience another culture and spend time with others.

This week, special Mother’s Day offers are happening around the QC. One that you might want to check out is at Enat Ethiopian.

Owner Tina Tedla was in the QC Kitchen to share Enat’s awaze tibs, which is meat cut up in cubed-shaped of small pieces stir fried with tomatoes, onions, jalapeno peppers and garlic.

A lesson in Ethiopian cooking from Enat in Plaza and Optimist Hall! pic.twitter.com/mIRRBGvatk — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) May 10, 2023

