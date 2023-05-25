Trying the ‘Big South Burger’ at HBX Burgers Who doesn’t love a good burger?

There’s a new spot to check out in South End. HBX Burgers is now open at South End Eats food hall.

It’s an extension of Hot Box Next Level Kitchen in Concord.

Chef Michael Bowling is the owner of HBX Burgers. He dropped into the QC Kitchen to make the Big South Burger, a 1/3-pound hamburger patty topped with pimento cheese, bacon and spicy barbecue sauce.

