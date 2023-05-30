Understanding the difference between cold brew and regular coffee Pure Intentions Coffee breaks down the difference between the different types of coffee.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For many people, the perfect start to the day includes a cup of coffee.

If you’re not sure what all the differences are, or which taste or temperature you may like best, Matt Yarmey of Pure Intentions Coffee is here to help.

Yarmey, who started the coffee company in 2011, came by the QC Kitchen to talk all things coffee.

He discussed his business, along with the differences in cold brew and regular coffee, as well as the different caffeine options.

Related: The Spartan Perk Coffee Shop is serving up more than just a drink

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.