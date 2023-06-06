Making cornflake marshmallow chip cookies with Honeybear Bake Shop Chef Hannah Neville was in the QC Kitchen to make some of their cornflake marshmallow chip cookies.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s not your traditional bakery!

Honeybear Bake Shop is an online cookie boutique and pop-up shop that offers pre-order cookie boxes available for pickup Fridays and most Saturdays inside The CityKitch at 2200 Thrift Road.

Cookie box ordering is open from Sunday through Thursday at 8 a.m.

Chef Hannah Neville was in the QC Kitchen to make some of their cornflake marshmallow chip cookies.

Here’s everything you need to make them at home!

Ingredients for cornflake crunch:

5 cups cornflakes

½ cup milk powder

3 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon salt

9 tablespoons butter, melted

Instructions:

Heat oven to 275 degrees

Pour cornflakes into a medium bowl and crush them with your hands. Add the milk powder, sugar and salt, toss to mix. Add the butter and toss to coat

Spread to the clusters on a parchment or sill plate-lined sheet pan and bake for 20 minutes, at which they should look toasted, smell buttery and crunch when cooled

Cool completely before using in a recipe

Cookie recipe

Ingredients:

12oz butter

4oz cream cheese

4oz brown sugar

14.5oz sugar

2 eggs

4 tsp. vanilla extract

21.5oz all-purpose flour

2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. baking soda

2 tbsp cornstarch

2 tbsp milk powder

3 cups cornflake crunch

2/3 cup mini chocolate chips

1 ¼ cup mini marshmallows

Instructions:

In the mixer with the paddle attachment cream the butter, cream cheese, brown sugar and sugar until light and fluffy making sure to scrape the bowl

Add the eggs and vanilla in two additions

Add the flour, salt, baking soda, cornstarch and milk powder and mix until combined. Scrape the bowl once more and make sure there are no butter/sugar chunks on the bottom of the bowl

Add the cornflake crunch, mini chocolate chips and marshmallows.

With an ice cream scoop, scoop the dough. You want to have a rounded scoop

Refrigerate dough until needed

Bake at 350 for 12 minutes. 6 spin 6

