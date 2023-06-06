Making cornflake marshmallow chip cookies with Honeybear Bake Shop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s not your traditional bakery!
Honeybear Bake Shop is an online cookie boutique and pop-up shop that offers pre-order cookie boxes available for pickup Fridays and most Saturdays inside The CityKitch at 2200 Thrift Road.
Cookie box ordering is open from Sunday through Thursday at 8 a.m.
Chef Hannah Neville was in the QC Kitchen to make some of their cornflake marshmallow chip cookies.
Here’s everything you need to make them at home!
Ingredients for cornflake crunch:
- 5 cups cornflakes
- ½ cup milk powder
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 9 tablespoons butter, melted
Instructions:
- Heat oven to 275 degrees
- Pour cornflakes into a medium bowl and crush them with your hands. Add the milk powder, sugar and salt, toss to mix. Add the butter and toss to coat
- Spread to the clusters on a parchment or sill plate-lined sheet pan and bake for 20 minutes, at which they should look toasted, smell buttery and crunch when cooled
- Cool completely before using in a recipe
Cookie recipe
Ingredients:
- 12oz butter
- 4oz cream cheese
- 4oz brown sugar
- 14.5oz sugar
- 2 eggs
- 4 tsp. vanilla extract
- 21.5oz all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 2 tbsp cornstarch
- 2 tbsp milk powder
- 3 cups cornflake crunch
- 2/3 cup mini chocolate chips
- 1 ¼ cup mini marshmallows
Instructions:
- In the mixer with the paddle attachment cream the butter, cream cheese, brown sugar and sugar until light and fluffy making sure to scrape the bowl
- Add the eggs and vanilla in two additions
- Add the flour, salt, baking soda, cornstarch and milk powder and mix until combined. Scrape the bowl once more and make sure there are no butter/sugar chunks on the bottom of the bowl
- Add the cornflake crunch, mini chocolate chips and marshmallows.
- With an ice cream scoop, scoop the dough. You want to have a rounded scoop
- Refrigerate dough until needed
- Bake at 350 for 12 minutes. 6 spin 6
