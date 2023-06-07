Bring a taste of the mountains to your kitchen with Appalachian Chocolate Gravy Download the QC Kitchen app for more recipes! (WBTV)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) -In the mountains of North Carolina, there exists a truly unique Appalachian cuisine that takes influences from indigenous Americans, European immigrants, Black migrants, and more. One dish that is particularly tied to the region is Chocolate Gravy, which we learned how to make with Chef Lisa Brooks of Heart & Soul Personal Chef Service.

Ingredients:

4 strips bacon, fried crisp

2 tablespoons of bacon drippings

1 tablespoon butter

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour, sifted

2/3 cup granulated sugar

¼ cup unsweetened baking cocoa, sifted

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

1 ½ cups whole milk

½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

12 hot, homemade biscuits

Instructions:

1. Place a well-seasoned cast iron skillet on medium heat, let it heat for a bit, then add 4 pieces of thick sliced bacon in the preheated cast iron skillet; cook until crisp. Remove bacon from pan and reserve until cool enough to handle. Reserve 2 tablespoons of bacon drippings for the chocolate gravy.

2. Crumble the crispy bacon once cooled.

3. Combine the all-purpose flour sugar, cocoa powder, kosher salt, and in a bowl and whisk them together.

4. Add the 2 tablespoons of reserved bacon drippings or 2 tablespoons butter in the cast iron skillet over medium-low heat; add the cocoa mixture, stirring constantly and cooking for about 1 minute.

5. Slowly add the whole milk to the cast iron skillet, whisking constantly, until chocolate gravy is smooth and has thickened to a thick gravy consistency.

6. Remove from heat and add vanilla and butter. Whisk until incorporated.

7. Add the crumbled bacon to the Appalachian Chocolate Gravy and serve over hot, homemade biscuits while still warm.

If you enjoyed this recipe, you can find more from Chef Brooks on her website, Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter.

