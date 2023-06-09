Yum! Making a shrimp pattie melt with Mad Dash Kitchen On Friday morning, Chef Corey Jones, owner of Mad Dash Kitchen, and Cory Wilkins, the co-leader for Eat Black Charlotte, joined us.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Eat Black Charlotte Week wraps up this weekend and if you haven’t been yet you need to check it out.

It’s at Victoria Yards and the market at Seventh Street.

More than two dozen black-owned food-businesses and vendors are taking part.

Earlier this week we had Snow Your Roll on QC@3.

On Friday morning, Chef Corey Jones, owner of Mad Dash Kitchen, and Cory Wilkins, the co-leader for Eat Black Charlotte, joined us.

Chef Corey was in the QC Kitchen making a shrimp pattie melt!

