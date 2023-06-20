Charlotte businesses teaming up to put on lowcountry boil this weekend OpenTap and Chop Chop Red Pot are joining forces this Saturday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A pair of Charlotte businesses are joining forces this weekend to put on a community event.

The recently-opened OpenTap and Chop Chop Red Pot are hosting a lowcountry boil this Saturday at 1 p.m.

Tickets to the event are $50 and include 1.5-2 pounds of sausage from Farm Haus, seafood from Lucky Fish, fresh sides featuring locally-grown ingredients, and bread from Mano Bella Artisan Foods.

Scott Thorne, co-founder of OpenTap, and Erick Crawford, chef and owner of Chop Chop Red Pot, joined us in the QC Life studio to talk more about the event.

