Making New Orleans Pasta with Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Making New Orleans pasta Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen stops by the QC kitchen to make a delicious Louisiana dish

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Dustin Jones, managing partner of the local casual dining establishment Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, stopped by the QC Kitchen to teach us about New Orleans pasta.

The popular dish, one of Samantha Busch’s favorites, is made with shrimp, chicken, smoked sausage, peppers, onions and penne pasta all covered in a spicy Cajun alfredo sauce for extra flavor.

Jones showed off his skills with a homemade sauce and a delicious blend of Louisiana-inspired ingredients.

To try this dish and more tasty options, visit Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen here in Charlotte.

