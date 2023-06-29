Cooking up chicken capellini with Drift’s executive chef How does a meal with a beautiful view overlooking Lake Wylie sound?

Well, Drift is adding even more time for you to dine with friends or family with extended lunch hours.

One of the items on the lunch menu is chicken capellini, which has a marinated chicken breast, fresh capellini, confit tomatoes, baby arugula and a caper lemon sauce.

Executive chef Rogger Torres of Drift was in the QC Kitchen to prepare it for us!

