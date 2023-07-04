Happy Treats makes one of their signature sweets

Happy Treats joins us to make one of their signature sweets We satisfied our sweet tooth with this Fourth-themed dessert.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re planning to visit the Happy Treats food truck, brace yourself for some of the craziest desserts you’ll see. Among their list of flamboyant menu items is their “Strawberry Dream-In” shake.

This red and white shake is not only perfect for the Fourth of July, but it’s also offered year-round – and we’re not complaining about that at all.

But for the Fourth, Happy Treats’ Carissa Lalla and Angeline Cellucci joined us to make the Strawberry cheesecake and vanilla “Dream-In” in the QC Kitchen.

To learn more about the food truck you can follow @happytreatsclt on Instagram and Facebook or visit their website.

