Making the increasingly-popular ‘Kitty Cat’ savory cocktail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Oftentimes when you get a cocktail, it can be sweet. You’ve got fruits and syrups. It all adds up.

Recently though, savory cocktails have become more popular. Sometimes, they are inspired by food you might order off a menu.

To keep up with the trend, our friend Bob Peters stopped by the QC Kitchen to help make one of those savory cocktails, this one called the “Kitty Cat.”

Ingredients:

1.5 oz of Asheville vodka

1 oz of fresh grapefruit

1 oz of homemade grenadine

.25 oz of Saline

Shake/double strain into

Collins glass with fresh ice

Top with Soda water

Garnish with fresh grapefruit slice

