The Club House Kitchen and Cocktails now open in Plaza Midwood

It’s a place where the food and drinks pay homage to its neighborhood’s rich history.

By Jordan Sawyers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There’s a new neighborhood hangout you might miss if you don’t look closely.

The Club House Kitchen and Cocktails is tucked along a busy part of Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood.

The Club House has been open for a few months now, and it’s doing its part to keep the history alive in Plaza Midwood.

QC@’3s Jordan Sawyers takes us inside.

