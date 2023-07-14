Making lobster mac and cheese with Chef Vee To guide us through her lobster mac and cheese recipe, Southern Dish 101 Executive Chef/Owner Vershawn Gray (Chef Vee) joined us in the QC Kitchen!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - As we hit the heart of the summer, what better time is there to enjoy some seafood?

To guide us through her lobster mac and cheese recipe, Southern Dish 101 executive chef/owner Vershawn Gray (Chef Vee) joined us in the QC Kitchen!

But as delicious as her lobster mac is, Chef Vee has bigger fish to fry – perhaps literally! Chef Vee is currently in celebrity chef Carla Hall’s “Favorite Chef” competition.

The contest, which offers a chance to win $25,000, is hotly contested as it also comes with plenty of promotion. For Chef Vee, a victory would help her invest in her storefront as she continues Southern Dish 101′s success in revitalizing historic Downtown Lancaster.

So, if this lobster mac and cheese entices you, check out what else Chef Vee has to offer on Instagram. If you want to vote for her in the Favorite Chef Competition, you can cast them for free!

