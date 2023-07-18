Dishing up vegan tacos with Chef Joya The recipe comes from Chef Joya’s new cookbook titled ‘Baby, It’s Just Vegan.’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A local chef recently published a vegan cookbook, featuring more than 40 new easy-to-make recipes.

Titled ‘Baby, It’s Just Vegan,’ the cookbook by Chef Joya, owner and executive chef of Cooking With Joya, has delicious recipes that can be enjoyed both both vegans and non-vegans alike.

One of those recipes is Chef Joya’s buffalo and blue tacos.

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ cup or more ice-cold club soda

1 tablespoon Golden Chick

½ teaspoon paprika

1 medium head of cauliflower, chopped into bite-sized florets

Vegetable oil, for frying

⅓ cup hot sauce

⅓ cup melted vegan butter

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 cup shredded purple cabbage

½ cup vegan mayonnaise

½ cup vegan sour cream

Vegan blue cheese crumbles, to taste

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

Juice of ½ lemon

Salt and pepper, to taste

8-10 small tortillas

Directions:

In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, club soda, Golden Chick seasoning, and paprika. Stir until well combined and smooth. Add more club soda if needed. Add the chopped cauliflower to the bowl and toss to coat each piece evenly in the batter. In a large heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven, heat enough vegetable oil to come halfway up the sides of the pot over medium-high heat until it reaches 350°F. Working in batches, carefully place the battered cauliflower in the hot oil and fry until golden brown, about 3-4 minutes per batch. Use a slotted spoon to remove the fried cauliflower from the oil, and place on a paper towel-lined plate to drain off excess oil. While the cauliflower is frying, prepare the buffalo sauce by combining the hot sauce, melted vegan butter, and minced garlic in a small bowl. Stir until well combined. To make the cabbage slaw, combine the shredded purple cabbage, vegan mayonnaise, vegan sour cream, blue cheese crumbles, chopped parsley, lemon juice, salt, and pepper in a mixing bowl. Stir until well combined. When all the cauliflower is fried, transfer it to a large mixing bowl and pour the buffalo sauce over the cauliflower. Ttoss to coat each piece evenly. To assemble the tacos, warm the tortillas in a dry skillet over medium heat. Spoon some of the buffalo cauliflower onto each tortilla, then top with a generous helping of the cabbage slaw. Serve immediately.

