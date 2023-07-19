Charlotte's best restaurants ranked New listing shows off the best culinary experiences in the Queen city

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Laura Barrero, an Axios Charlotte reporter, stopped by the QC studio to announce this year’s top food spots.

The list highlights locations that solidify Charlotte’s growing status as a foodie city on the East Coast. As the food scene grows in the Queen City, with 30+ more restaurants set to open by the end of the year, it can be challening to stay up to date on where to find the latest delicious bite.

Barrero identified the top five spots as Customshop, Yunta, Counter, Leah & Louise and Kindred. Each restaurant offers a unique dining experience and was selected due to its exceptional service, quality food and overall ambiance.

The results were partially decided using survey responses from the public. The criteria for the selection was carefully evaluated and did not include chain establishments. The team dined at each location on two occasions and spent weeks collaborating to ensure the best locations were in the running.

Visit the Axios top five spots today and be sure to check out the other delicious eateries here in Charlotte.

