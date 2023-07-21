Town Brewing unveils craft beer brewed with watermelon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This week we’ve really learned all things about watermelon.

From the North Carolina Watermelon Queen teaching us how to pick a ripe melon to using it as a tasty frozen treat, it’s been pretty refreshing for the hot weather we’ve been enjoying.

It turns out we’re not the only ones loving the summer fruit; the brewers over at Town Brewing have been working hard.

Brandon Stirewalt of Town Brewing joined us to talk about their latest creation, the “One In A Melon” craft beer that’s brewed with watermelon.

