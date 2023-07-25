Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae with Scoop ‘N Swirl

Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae Day with Scoop 'N Swirl Escape the summer heat with Scoop 'N Swirl's hot fudge sundaes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Tuesday is National Hot Fudge Sundae Day!

What’s better on a hot day than some ice cream? Many cities claim to be the home to the dessert, but they all have one thing in common - they’re all American cities.

One claim to fame dates back to 1881. It’s said Edward Berners served the first ice cream sundae.

But whoever you think is the original sundae maker, we’re turning to some pros now to make our own.

Shannon Zerrusen and Brittany Swino of Scoop n’ Swirl put their spin on the hot fudge sundae!

You may also like: Making the ‘Almost Heaven’ donut with Sugar and Ice

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.