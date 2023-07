Dollar Cone set to reopen in Union County this weekend The longtime ice cream shop in Union County reopens on Sunday.

MONROE, N.C. (QC Life) - A lifelong dream is coming true this weekend for the new owners of Dollar Cone.

The longtime ice cream shop in Union County reopens on Sunday, and gave the QC Life team an early look inside.

Doors are set to open at 2 p.m.

Live music and other family-friendly activities will be set up for the reopening.

