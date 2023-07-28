NoDa Brewing Company celebrating 10th birthday of ‘Gordgeous’ pumpkin ale The drink is made with real pumpkin puree.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’re currently in the middle of summer, but one local brewery is already looking ahead to the fall.

Charlotte’s NoDa Brewing Company is celebrating a decade of its award-winning pumpkin ale, Gordgeous.

The beer is made using real pumpkin puree, brown sugar, ginger root and hand-cracked allspice, cloves and cardamom.

NoDa was one of the first breweries in the region to use puree in its brewing process, and has already used more than 4,000 pounds of pumpkin puree this year alone.

As the brewery celebrates the milestone, several restaurants around the city are joining in, serving Gordgeous-inspired drinks and dishes through Oct. 31.

NoDa’s Jacob Virgil and Chad Henderson joined the show to talk more about the brewery’s famous beer and its “Pumpkin Palooza” celebration Friday evening.

Related: New ‘Cheerwine Ale’ available this week

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.