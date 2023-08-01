Testing out a pie-cutting hack on National Homemade Pie Day As tasty as pies are, cutting the first piece is always tricky.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Tuesday is National Homemade Pie Day, not to be confused with National Pie Day in January, nor Pi Day on March 14.

Whether it’s sweet or savory, filled with cream or fruit, top crust or not, there’s one big problem with pies: getting that first piece out without it falling apart!

It may be that you just aren’t cutting it right. We found a hack that we tested out this morning.

It’s an easy one, too. Instead of cutting a piece and then serving it, cut two pieces.

According to America’s Test Kitchen, you should start in the middle of the pie and cut to the edge. You’ll make three cuts so that you end up with two pieces.

You’ll also need a pie server to help get the piece out.

Watch our segment above to see how it turned out.

