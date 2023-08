Celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day with Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop Gabby Reising, owner of the shop, treated us with her chewy chocolate chip pie.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Friday marks National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day in the United States, which means we had to celebrate.

To help us do just that, Gabby Reising of Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop dropped by the QC Kitchen to treat us with her chewy chocolate chip pie.

The dish is similar to a deep-dish chocolate chip cookie, and boy, was it good!

