Tex-A-Lina BBQ represents bond between father and son, desire to grow better The men say pleasing customers is a good goal, but it’s not their only goal.

DENVER, N.C. (QC Life) - For a father and son in Lincoln County, barbecue has become a source of bonding.

Marco Brito Sr. passed his knowledge of smoking swine on to his some, Marco Jr., and after years of cooking for fundraisers, church groups and the like, they opened their own BBQ joint.

Tex-A-Lina, in Denver, is becoming known for its creativity.

The PB&J? It’s not peanut butter and jelly. It’s pork, brisket and jalapeno. And their chicken wings? A crowd favorite, they say.

But while running a successful business and pleasing customers is certainly a goal, it’s not the only one.

Plastered on the wall of the restaurant is Proverbs 27:17: “As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.”

The Britos say their ultimate goal is just that - to become better men, friends, brothers, sons and fathers.

