Unpretentious Palate recommends food, drinks in ‘3 Courses’ review One of the recommendations is a cocktail from The Ice Trade.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-area food review group recommended three food and drink ideas in its ‘3 Courses’ review this morning.

Kristen Wile of Unpretentious Palate joined the show to talk about the three must-try places around the Queen City.

The first ‘course,’ or recommendation, is tasting menus, which are making a comeback and are available all around the Charlotte area. The second is Mimosa Grill’s dinner prepared entirely by female chefs. The third is a cocktail from The Ice Trade.

To give us a little glimpse, Kevin Chan of The Ice Trade also joined the show and mixed up an “Amaro Manhattan” cocktail.

Watch our full segment above to learn more about the Queen City’s delicious food and drink options.

Related: Making Beyoncé-inspired cocktails with Lincoln Street

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.