Christine’s Wood Fire Kitchen continues a family tradition Christine’s Wood Fire Kitchen has made its home in a building that’s a century old.

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QC Life) - Tucked along North Second Street in downtown Albemarle is an effort to preserve a piece of history.

Christine’s Wood Fire Kitchen has made its home in a building that’s a century old, and while the building has stood the test of time it’s the name behind the restaurant that adds to its meaning.

QC Life’s Jordan Sawyers takes us inside.

You may also like: Making s’mores pie with The Goodyear House to celebrate National S’mores Day

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.