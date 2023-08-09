Making s’mores pie with The Goodyear House to celebrate National S’mores Day The delicious recipe features a chocolate filling and marshmallow topping.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - National S’mores Day is coming up this week, which makes it the perfect time to bake a s’mores pie.

Becca Rankin of The Goodyear House came into the QC Kitchen to do just that. In fact, she came up with the recipe specifically for the delicious holiday.

The pie isn’t currently on The Goodyear House’s menu, so be sure to find the recipe below to make it yourself.

Ingredients:

Graham Cracker Crust:

6 oz graham cracker crumbs



1 tbsp sugar



1/2 tsp salt



2 oz butter, melted

Chocolate Filling:

6.5 oz heavy cream



3 eggs



1 cup sugar



6.8 oz bittersweet chocolate chips



1 tsp salt



4 oz unsalted butter, room temp

Marshmallow Topping:

3 egg whites



2.6 oz water



3/4 cup corn syrup



3/4 cup sugar



1/2 tsp salt



1/2 tsp vanilla

Directions:

Crust:

Preheat oven to 350F.



In a small bowl, mix together melted butter, graham cracker crumbs, salt and sugar.



Press mixture into a 9″ pie tin.



Bake for 10 min or until golden brown.

Filling:

In a small bowl, whisk heavy cream until medium peaks form, set aside.



In the bowl of a stand mixer, placed over a bain marie, whisk eggs and sugar until heated to 165F. Remove from heat and whisk on highest mixer setting until pale and ribbons hold.



Add in chocolate and salt. Stir until chocolate melts. You can put it back over the warm bain marie water if it needs help melting!



Add in softened butter and whisk until combined. Set aside to cool. 5. Once cool, fold in the whipped cream and pour into pie shell. Let cool in fridge until pie is set.

Topping:

In a saucepot over medium heat, combine water, sugar, and corn syrup.



Meanwhile, in a stand mixer, begin whisking egg whites until soft peaks form. Turn off mixer until ready to add sugar syrup.



Once sugar mixture has reached 240F, remove from stove and slowly stream into mixing egg whites. Let whip until stiff peaks form.



Add in vanilla and salt. Set aside.

To Assemble:

Scoop about 1/2 of marshmallow mixture on top of pie and spread it gently around while using a spatula to make peaks.



Either use a kitchen torch to toast or set under your broiler, but make sure to watch it carefully.



Let cool, slice up and enjoy!

