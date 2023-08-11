Making Cowfish’s charity roll ‘The Huddle’ Here to create the roll with us is Alan Springate and master sushi chef Fali Almunir.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Cowfish is tempting foodies with a new roll that benefits a local charity.

As you chow down on “The Huddle,” you can have a full stomach knowing it’s helping others.

The Huddle was created to benefit Cowfish’s new charity partner, Dream on 3. From each roll sold, $5 will go to the charity to help kids with life-altering conditions have a dream-come-true experience with an athlete.

Here to create the roll with us is Alan Springate and master sushi chef Fali Almunir.

You may also like: Your Farms Your Table bringing restaurant meals to your kitchen

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.