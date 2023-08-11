Making Cowfish’s charity roll ‘The Huddle’

As you chow down on “The Huddle,” you can have a full stomach knowing it’s helping others.

Making Cowfish’s charity roll ‘The Huddle’ Here to create the roll with us is Alan Springate and master sushi chef Fali Almunir.

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Cowfish is tempting foodies with a new roll that benefits a local charity.

As you chow down on “The Huddle,” you can have a full stomach knowing it’s helping others.

The Huddle was created to benefit Cowfish’s new charity partner, Dream on 3. From each roll sold, $5 will go to the charity to help kids with life-altering conditions have a dream-come-true experience with an athlete.

Here to create the roll with us is Alan Springate and master sushi chef Fali Almunir.

You may also like: Your Farms Your Table bringing restaurant meals to your kitchen

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

QC@3QC Kitchen