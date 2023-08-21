How to make grab-and-go breakfast items for back-to-school Breakfast is said to be the most important meal of the day, and that’s especially true for students.

With thousands of students in South Carolina and North Carolina heading back to school on Monday, it’s very important that they start the day with a nutritious breakfast.

Chef Jill Aker-Ray joins us in the QC Kitchen for some easy grab-and-go breakfast ideas that can be made ahead of time.

Sausage, Egg and Cheese Muffins

Ingredients:

12 rounds of bread

1 lb pork breakfast sausage

11 eggs

Salt

Pepper

2/3 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and spray a muffin tin with cooking spray

Cut 12 circles out of bread, making sure they are the same size as the bottom of the muffin tin

Place each bread circle into a muffin cup

Sauté sausage on the stove according to package directions

In a large bowl, beat eggs and add in cooked sausage, salt and pepper

Fill each muffin cup ¾ full with the egg mixture. Sprinkle cheese on top of egg cups

Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. When muffins are done, they will be firm and a fork inserted in the center will come out dry

Granola Muffin Cups

Ingredients:

1 cup milk

1/2 cup maple syrup, agave nectar or honey

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1-1/2 cups quick-cook oats (blend if want more cupcake-like)

1 cup granola

1/3 cup flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp cinnamon

1 cup fresh berries or 1 cup mashed banana

Raisins or chocolate chips - optional

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

In a bowl, whisk all wet ingredients together

Fold fruit into dry ingredients gently, then add to wet ingredients to incorporate

Line pan with muffin cups or spray lightly

Scoop into muffin cups and cook for 20 to 25 minutes

Oatmeal Peanut Butter Energy Bites

Ingredients:

1 cup rolled oats

1/2 cup semisweet or dairy-free mini chocolate chips

1/2 cup peanut butter

1/2 cup ground flax (or a combo of ground chia and flax)

1/3 cup raw honey (or substitute pure maple syrup)

1 tsp pure vanilla (or almond) extract

Instructions:

Combine oats, chocolate chips, flax seed, peanut butter, honey, and vanilla extract together in a bowl

Form into balls using your hands

Arrange energy bites on a baking sheet and freeze until set, about 1 hour

Smoothie Pops

Ingredients:

Fruits (of your choice)

Protein powder

Almond milk or milk of your choice

Popsicle molds or paper cups and wooden sticks

Instructions:

Put all fruits in the blender with protein powder and almond milk. Blend until smooth

Pour the smoothie mixture into pop molds or cups (put sticks in if using cups) and put them in the freezer overnight

Toasted Waffle Sammies

Toast waffles before assembling (these are not hot sandwiches, so it’s ok to let them cool off)

2 waffles, toasted

The Elvis:

1/2 banana, sliced into 1/2-inch medallions

2 tablespoons nut butter, sun butter or Nutella

Sprinkle of cinnamon

Drizzle of honey

The Croque Monsieur:

Two slices deli ham

One slice of Swiss or Emmentaler cheese

1 tablespoon raspberry preserves

Instructions:

Assemble waffle sandwiches and wrap tightly with plastic wrap or place in a Ziploc bag

Place in refrigerator and can be easily grabbed on the way out the door to school or work.

