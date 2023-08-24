How to make the perfect tomato pie for the fall

Tomato pie recipe We're learning how to make a great tomato pie for the fall. (Amanda Richardson Brand Photography/Source: Amanda Richardson Brand Photography)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The temperatures outside will remind you that we’re still in the dog days of summer.

Still, that doesn’t mean we can’t start looking ahead of the cooler, crisper fall days. We’ve also got a perfect recipe to enjoy when the leaves start to fall!

This tomato pie recipe comes courtesy of the chefs at Heart and Soul. Here’s everything you need to make it at home!

Ingredients:

3 Heirloom tomatoes, sliced

1 log fresh mozzarella cheese, pre-sliced

1 frozen or rolled deep-dish pie crust

1 ½ cups Duke’s Mayonnaise

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Seasoning : salt, garlic powder, oregano and ground pepper

salt, garlic powder, oregano and ground pepper Garnish: fresh basil, julienned and balsamic glaze

Instructions:

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Par-bake pie crust for 10 minutes. Remove from oven

To prepare tomatoes, lay slices out on a paper towel and sprinkle lightly with salt. Let them set for 15 to 20 minutes to draw out the moisture. Blot with paper towels to remove excess moisture

In a small bowl, mix mayonnaise with the cheddar and Parmesan cheeses

To layer the pie, add mozzarella slices evenly as a bottom layer. Then, layer tomatoes and add mayonnaise mixture

Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes until golden and bubbly

Serve topped with basil and balsamic drizzle

