An easy to make after-school snack kids love An easy to make after-school snack kids love

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - After working hard at school all day many kids come back home hungry and often times dinner isn’t ready yet.

Chef Shonali Thomas joined us in the kitchen to create a snack that is easy on time and perfect for your kid’s appetite.

Pizza is a favorite in most households. Chef Thomas put a spin on that by creating grilled cheese pepperoni rolls. The dish only takes five ingredients.

If you want to create this dish, you will need 12 slices of whole wheat bread, 12 slices of American cheese, 48 pepperoni slices (turkey optional), butter, pizza sauce and ranch dressing for dipping.

Instructions:

Cut crusts off each slice of bread and flatten with a rolling pin or your hands

Place a piece of cheese on the bread, then top with pepperoni

Roll each piece up and press together

Heat butter in a fry pan and place rolls in the pan and cook until golden brown on all sides, about four to five minutes total

Keep refrigerated in a sealed container for up to a week. Warm in the microwave for 20 to 30 seconds and serve with dipping sauces

