Making Oreo cookie butter with just two ingredients

A new trend on social media gives you a new way to consume cookies and cream.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The QC Morning team put their own spin on a phenomenon that’s giving people a major sugar rush.

Oreo cookie butter is easy to make and only requires two ingredients - a pack of Oreos and three tablespoons of coconut oil.

Instructions:

  • Place Oreos and coconut oil in a food processor. Start the food processor and scrape the sides every few minutes. This should take about eight minutes to become like a peanut butter consistency
  • You can dip whatever you want in Oreo butter! The best way to keep the butter fresh is to store it at room temperature

Faith Alford joined the WBTV News Morning Team as a reporter/MMJ in January of 2023.