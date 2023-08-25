Making oreo cookie butter with just two ingredients You can dip whatever you want in Oreo butter!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The QC Morning team put their own spin on a phenomenon that’s giving people a major sugar rush.

Oreo cookie butter is easy to make and only requires two ingredients - a pack of Oreos and three tablespoons of coconut oil.

Instructions:

Place Oreos and coconut oil in a food processor. Start the food processor and scrape the sides every few minutes. This should take about eight minutes to become like a peanut butter consistency

You can dip whatever you want in Oreo butter! The best way to keep the butter fresh is to store it at room temperature

